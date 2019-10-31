Home

Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Ltd (South Shields)
Stanhope Road
South Shields, Co. Durham NE33 4TB
0191 455 0904
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
13:15
South Shields Crematorium
FARRELL Hebburn Peacefully in Hebburn Court Nursing Home on the 27th October 2019 aged 94 years,
Mary, (nee Wheatley).
A much loved mam of Linda, Barry and the late Desmond and Terrence. Mary will be sadly missed by all her loving family and friends.
Please meet at
South Shields Crematorium on
Friday 8th November 2019 at 1.15pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Hebburn Helps, donations may be received at the Crematorium. All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors, tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019
