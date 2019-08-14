|
|
|
Creasy Mary (nee Taylor) Formerly of Sandiacre, Nottingham.
Passed away peacefully after a long illness with her loving family by her side on 7th August, aged 95 years.
Loving mam of Geoff and Paul, mother-in-law of Pam and Christine, nana of Darren, Scott and Emma, great-nana of Kirsty, Jordan, Mitchell, Nicole and Jaiden.
Funeral service to be held at
South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 21st August at 11.15am.
Family flowers only,
donations in lieu if so desired to
Marie Curie and Make a Wish.
A donation box will be available
on the day.
All enquiries to:
R.S. Johnson and Sons,
Spring Villa, Jarrow
Tel: 0191 4890063
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019