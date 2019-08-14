|
COOK SOUTH SHIELDS Peacefully passed away on the
7th August 2019, aged 84 years.
Mary Philomena (nee Duggan).
Reunited with her devoted husband John . Much loved mam of Lorraine, Denise and the late John and Theresa. Dear mother in law of Jackie, Eric and Paul. A treasured grandma to all her loving grand children. Family and friends please meet for funeral service to celebrate Mary's life at St Gregory's RC Church on Wednesday 21st August 2019 at 11.30am, followed by a private Cremation at South Shields Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Ward 5
of S.T.D.H. Donations may be received at the Church.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019