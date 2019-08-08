|
CARNEGIE Mary
(née Bird) Passed away peacefully after a
short illness on Monday 5th August,
aged 90 years.
Cherished Wife of the late Dougie, much loved Mam of Gary, William and the late Kevin. Mother in law of Theresa and Alison, Nana of Lori, David, Alex and Megan and
Great Nana of Callum, Anna,
Archie and Rory.
Funeral service to be held at
South Shields Crematorium on
Saturday 10th August at 10.30am.
Family flowers only donations in lieu, if so desired, to Macmillan Nurses.
A donation box will be available on the day.
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 8, 2019