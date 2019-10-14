Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:30
South Shields Crematorium
Bell Mary
(née Dunn) Passed away peacefully
surrounded by her loving family
on the 6th October, aged 89 years.
Beloved wife of the late Ernie.
Adored mam of Alison and Rosemary. Loving mother-in-law
of Brian and Mark, cherished nana of Katherine, Rachael, Matthew, Daniel, Adam, Jen and Tom
and great nana of Oliver, Alyssa, Niamh, Lucas and Joshua.
Funeral service to be held at
South Shields Crematorium on
Tuesday 22nd October at 10.30am.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Macmillan Nurses.
A donation box will be
available on the day.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 14, 2019
