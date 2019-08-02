Home

Mary Armstrong

Notice Condolences

Mary Armstrong Notice
ARMSTRONG MARY
(née Murray) Passed away peacefully
25th July 2019, aged 92.
Wife of the late Kenneth,
mother to Carol, Roz and Alan.
Mother-in-Law to Judith.
Grandmother to Lauren, Nicholas, Rebecca, Richard and Jay.
Great Grandmother to
Katie, Chloe and Lily.
Service at St. Hilda's Church,
South Shields, 12:15pm on
Tuesday 6th August, followed by committal 1:15pm at
South Shields Crematorium.
No flowers please.
Donations very welcome to
Cancer Research UK,
either by collection after the
service or by post.
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 2, 2019
