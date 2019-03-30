|
|
|
Skipp Marshaline
(nee Brown) Very sadly passed away at her home in South Shields on 25th March 2019, aged 82.
We'll miss you Mom, but you're finally reunited with Dad.
Rest in peace, lots of love.
Sadly missed by her children and partners, Mark & Samantha, Dave & Lesley and Joanne & Vicente. Grandma to Jack, Chelsea, Eli, Sam, Rosie, Harriett and Charlie.
Funeral at South Shields Crematorium, Wednesday 10th April 2019 at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only, donations to the Royal British Legion.
For all enquiries to John Duckworth Tel 0191 454 5700
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 30, 2019
