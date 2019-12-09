|
|
|
WOODHOUSE (Jarrow) Peacefully in
Windsor Nursing Home, Hebburn on 28th November 2019, aged 92 years.
Marjory (Madge née Rumbles).
Much loved wife of the late George and a loving sister, sister in law,
aunt and great aunt.
Family and friends
please meet for service in
South Shields Crematorium on Monday 16th December at 11.15am.
family flowers only please, donations if desired to Alzheimer's Society,
a donation box will be provided
after the service.
All enquiries tel
Co-op Funeralcare,
0191 489 7400.
Published in Shields Gazette on Dec. 9, 2019