Marjorie Mothersole

Marjorie Mothersole Notice
Mothersole (South Shields) Suddenly but peacefully in Chichester Court Nursing Home on 2nd December 2019, aged 91 years.
Marjorie (Nee Lazenby),
much loved wife of the late Miles, dearly loved mam of Marjorie, Ann, Miles and Michael, and a loving mother-in-law, grandma,
great grandma, sister and aunt.
Family and friends please
meet for service in
South Shields Crematorium on Monday 16th December at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to a charity
of your choice.
All enquiries Tel Co-op Funeralcare on 0191 4555521
Published in Shields Gazette on Dec. 9, 2019
