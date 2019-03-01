|
Ainscow West Boldon Sadly passed away in hospital on the 15th February 2019, aged 87 years. Marjorie (Nee Dickinson), a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Will family and friends kindly
meet for service on Wednesday
6th March at St Nicholas Church,
West Boldon at 1.45 followed by interment in Boldon Cemetery at 2.30. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Ward 6 at South Tyneside Hospital and Haven Court Rehab Unit.
A collection box will be
provided at the Church.
Family and friends are kindly invited afterwards to The Travelling Man
for refreshments.
In Marjorie's honour the family
have asked for bright colours
to be worn please.
All enquiries to Glen Miller Funeral Directors, Boldon. Tel 5191645
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 1, 2019
