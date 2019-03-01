Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glen Miller Boldon Funeral Services (Boldon Colliery)
37 North Road
Boldon Colliery, Co. Durham NE35 9AX
01915 191645
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
13:45
St Nicholas Church
West Boldon
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
14:30
Boldon Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Ainscow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Ainscow

Notice Condolences

Marjorie Ainscow Notice
Ainscow West Boldon Sadly passed away in hospital on the 15th February 2019, aged 87 years. Marjorie (Nee Dickinson), a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Will family and friends kindly
meet for service on Wednesday
6th March at St Nicholas Church,
West Boldon at 1.45 followed by interment in Boldon Cemetery at 2.30. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Ward 6 at South Tyneside Hospital and Haven Court Rehab Unit.
A collection box will be
provided at the Church.
Family and friends are kindly invited afterwards to The Travelling Man
for refreshments.
In Marjorie's honour the family
have asked for bright colours
to be worn please.
All enquiries to Glen Miller Funeral Directors, Boldon. Tel 5191645
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.