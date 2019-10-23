Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Ltd (South Shields)
Stanhope Road
South Shields, Co. Durham NE33 4TB
0191 455 0904
Service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
09:45
South Shields Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Richardson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion Richardson

Notice Condolences

Marion Richardson Notice
RICHARDSON South Shields Peacefully in Roseway House, Jarrow on the 21st October 2019 aged 56 years, Marion (nee Russell). Reunited with her dearly loved mam and dad, much loved sister of Linda, Billy, Brian and the late Alan.
Marion will be sadly missed by all
her loving family and friends.
Please meet at South Shields Crematorium on Thursday 31st October 2019 at 9.45 am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Roseway House, donations may be received
at the Crematorium.
Bright colours can be worn.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors, tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.