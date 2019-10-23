|
RICHARDSON South Shields Peacefully in Roseway House, Jarrow on the 21st October 2019 aged 56 years, Marion (nee Russell). Reunited with her dearly loved mam and dad, much loved sister of Linda, Billy, Brian and the late Alan.
Marion will be sadly missed by all
her loving family and friends.
Please meet at South Shields Crematorium on Thursday 31st October 2019 at 9.45 am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Roseway House, donations may be received
at the Crematorium.
Bright colours can be worn.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors, tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 23, 2019