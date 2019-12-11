|
Cunningham Marilyn Passed suddenly
in hospital on
2nd December,
aged 66 years. A loving mam
to Beth, Gill and Craig.
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 18th December at 10.30am. All welcome at The Unit at Don Dixon Drive in Jarrow afterwards. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to ARAS Department South Tyneside Hospital.
We didn't get a chance to say goodbye but know that you were loved and will be greatly missed.
Forever in our thoughts.
Until we meet again,
all our love always.
Published in Shields Gazette on Dec. 11, 2019