Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Ltd (South Shields)
Stanhope Road
South Shields, Co. Durham NE33 4TB
0191 455 0904
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:30
South Shields Crematorium
Marie Healey Notice
HEALEY South Shields Marie (nee Carey) peacefully passed away after a tough battle on
24th July 2019, aged 63 years.
A loving partner of Ernie,
a cherished mam of Jim & Jules
and Neil & family. She will be deeply missed by all her loving family
and friends.
Please meet for funeral service at South Shields Crematorium on Monday 12th August 2019 at
10.30 am. Flowers welcome and donations in lieu to The Mission to Seafarers.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors, tel 0191 4550904
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 5, 2019
