RAFFLE Marian Suddenly on
1st October, aged 88 years. Funeral service at St Michael's Church,
Westoe Road, South Shields,
on Monday 14th October 2.00pm, followed by Cremation at South Shields Crematorium at 2.45pm.
All welcome afterwards at the
Sea Hotel. Flowers welcome.

To our very special Auntie Marian

Although your smile
we can no longer see and
your hands we cannot touch,
We treasure our happy memories of an aunt we loved so much.
Your memory is our keepsake,
with which we will never part,
God has you in His keeping,
we have you in our hearts.
We felt so blessed to have you
but know you're never far,
You're in Tom's arms dancing
up there among the stars.

Until we meet again.
Night, God bless Aunty Marian.
Love you forever,
Gloria, Heather, Arthur,
James and families.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 7, 2019
