RAFFLE Marian Suddenly on

1st October, aged 88 years. Funeral service at St Michael's Church,

Westoe Road, South Shields,

on Monday 14th October 2.00pm, followed by Cremation at South Shields Crematorium at 2.45pm.

All welcome afterwards at the

Sea Hotel. Flowers welcome.



To our very special Auntie Marian



Although your smile

we can no longer see and

your hands we cannot touch,

We treasure our happy memories of an aunt we loved so much.

Your memory is our keepsake,

with which we will never part,

God has you in His keeping,

we have you in our hearts.

We felt so blessed to have you

but know you're never far,

You're in Tom's arms dancing

up there among the stars.



Until we meet again.

Night, God bless Aunty Marian.

Love you forever,

Gloria, Heather, Arthur,

James and families. Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 7, 2019