|
|
|
HOLT Jarrow Peacefully passed away with her loving family by her side on 22nd October 2019, aged 67 years,
Maria, (nee Tulip).
She will be deeply missed by all of her loving family and friends.
Please meet for service at
South Shields Crematorium
on Monday 4th November 2019
at 1.15 pm.
Family flowers only and donations may be received in lieu to South Tyneside Young Carers Association.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors, tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 29, 2019