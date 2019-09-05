Home

Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
12:30
South Shields Crematorium
Margaret Wilson Notice
WILSON Margaret Passed away peacefully
on 31st August 2019,
surrounded by her loving family,
aged 72 years.
Beloved mam to
Ian, Eric, Keith and Paul, a loving
grandma and great grandma.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Would family at friends please
meet for funeral service at
South Shields Crematorium on
Monday 9th September 2019
at 12.30pm. No flowers please.
Donations in lieu to
Daft as a Brush charity.
All enquiries to
Your Choice Funerals, Hebburn
Tel: 0191 483 6237
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019
