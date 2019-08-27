|
|
|
WHITFIELD (South Shields) Peacefully on August 21st, aged 90 years, Margaret (nee Boyack). Dearly beloved wife of the late Ernie. Much loved mam of Yvonne and Ernest. A dear mother-in-law of Malcolm and Jan. Also a devoted nana and great grandma.
Friends please meet at
All Saints Church, Boldon Lane
on Tuesday September 3rd
for service at 1.45pm prior to interment at Harton Cemetery.
By request family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Marie Curie.
Margaret will be resting in Peter Johnson Funerals, Whiteleas Way. All welcome afterwards at the Harton Welfare.
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 27, 2019