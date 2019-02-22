Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare South Shields
Westoe House
South Shields, Co. Durham NE33 4LZ
01914 555 521
Requiem Mass
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00
St Gregory's R.C. Church
Service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:15
South Shields Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Tighe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Tighe

Notice Condolences

Margaret Tighe Notice
Tighe South Shields Peacefully in her sleep at
Haven Court Care Home on February 14th, aged 88 years. Margaret (Née Charlton).
Beloved wife of the late Dennis, dearly loved Mam of David and the late Keith, loving nanna of Joe. Friends please meet for
Requiem Mass at St Gregory's R.C. Church on Friday 1st March at
10 am. Followed by cremation at
South Shields Crematorium at
11.15 am. Margaret will be resting with the Co-op Funeralcare,
South Shields tel. 455 5521.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Alzheimer's Research, a donations box will be at the church. All welcome after at
St Gregory's Parish Hall.
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.