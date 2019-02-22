|
Tighe South Shields Peacefully in her sleep at
Haven Court Care Home on February 14th, aged 88 years. Margaret (Née Charlton).
Beloved wife of the late Dennis, dearly loved Mam of David and the late Keith, loving nanna of Joe. Friends please meet for
Requiem Mass at St Gregory's R.C. Church on Friday 1st March at
10 am. Followed by cremation at
South Shields Crematorium at
11.15 am. Margaret will be resting with the Co-op Funeralcare,
South Shields tel. 455 5521.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Alzheimer's Research, a donations box will be at the church. All welcome after at
St Gregory's Parish Hall.
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019
