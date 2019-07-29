Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare South Shields
Westoe House
South Shields, Co. Durham NE33 4LZ
01914 555 521
Service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
09:45
South Shields Crematorium
Margaret Thomas Notice
Thomas (South Shields) Passed peacefully on 22nd July 2019, aged 92 years,
Margaret (née Davidson).
Loving wife of the late Ted.
Dear mam to Margaret, Eleanor, Marion, Edward and families.
Beloved nana, great-nana, sister, sister-in-law and auntie.
Please meet at
South Shields Crematorium on
Monday 5th August at 9.45am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu can be
left at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, South Shields, 0191 4555521.
Remembered always
xxxx
Published in Shields Gazette on July 29, 2019
