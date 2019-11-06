|
|
|
Smith Boldon Colliery Sadly passed away on 29th October 2019 aged 81 years, Margaret
(nee Connor).
A devoted wife of Mick, a much loved mam of Martin and Michael. Also a loving Mother in Law, Gran and Great Gran.
Will family and friends kindly meet for service at Boldon Independent Methodist Church on Monday 11th November at 12.30pm. Followed by committal at South Shields Crematorium at 1.15pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Needham Court Residents Fund. A collection box will be provided at the church.
Family and friends are kindly invited afterwards to The Shack to continue the celebration of Margaret's life.
All Enquiries to Glen Miller Funeral Directors, Boldon. 5191645.
Margaret requested for no black to be worn please.
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019