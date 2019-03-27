|
|
|
SKINNER Margaret
(née Harvey) Passed away peacefully on
19th March 2019, aged 71 years.
Beloved wife of Ted, much loved mam of Glen and Kelly, loving nana of Toni and Freya and
great nana of Theo. Sadly missed by all. Could family and friends please meet for funeral service at
South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 3rd April 2019 for 12:30pm. All welcome at the Greyhound Pub afterwards. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to South Tyneside Hospital.
At Margaret's request,
no black clothing to be worn.
All enquiries to Your Choice Funerals. Tel. 0191 4544960
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More