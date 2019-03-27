Home

Your choice Funeral
5 Frederick St
South Sheilds, Tyne and Wear NE33 5DY
0191 454 4960
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
12:30
South Shields Crematorium
Margaret Skinner Notice
SKINNER Margaret
(née Harvey) Passed away peacefully on
19th March 2019, aged 71 years.
Beloved wife of Ted, much loved mam of Glen and Kelly, loving nana of Toni and Freya and
great nana of Theo. Sadly missed by all. Could family and friends please meet for funeral service at
South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 3rd April 2019 for 12:30pm. All welcome at the Greyhound Pub afterwards. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to South Tyneside Hospital.
At Margaret's request,
no black clothing to be worn.
All enquiries to Your Choice Funerals. Tel. 0191 4544960
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019
