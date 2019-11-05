Home

Margaret Ridley Notice
Ridley South Shields Peacefully surrounded by her family on the 29th October 2019,
aged 90 years,
Margaret (nee Findley).
Beloved wife of the late George. Much loved mam of
Lesley and Linda.
Cherished mother in law to Rob. Precious nana to Joanne, Lee, David, Alan, Simon, Andrea and partners, and a lovely great nana.
Family and friends please meet at South Shields Crematorium on Monday 11th November 2019 at 12:30pm. Family flowers only, donations to The Air Ambulance.
All enquiries to
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 5, 2019
