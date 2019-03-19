Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare South Shields
Westoe House
South Shields, Co. Durham NE33 4LZ
01914 555 521
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
12:30
South Shields Crematorium Chapel
Margaret Pattison Notice
Pattison (South Shields) Peacefully at home on
12th March 2019, aged 96 years.
Margaret (née Hook).
Beloved wife of the late Billy,
much loved mam of Shirley and
the late Alan, dearly loved nana
of Ian and Marc and a loving
great nana of Sacha, Robert, Thomas, Matthew, Elizabeth,
Nicole, Ryan and Charlotte.
Funeral service will take place in South Shields Crematorium Chapel on Tuesday 26th March at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the
Sir Bobby Robson Foundation.
A donation box will be
provided after the service.
All enquiries tel Co-op Funeralcare on 0191 4555521.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 19, 2019
