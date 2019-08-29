|
|
|
Patterson Margaret
(Peggy) née Sutton Passed away peacefully in
Bedewell Grange Care Home on August 24th, aged 91 years.
Beloved wife of the late Jim, much loved mother of Michael, James and Philip, mother-in-law of Linda and Ann, also devoted grandmother of Michael, Claire and Jennifer.
Would family and friends please meet for a funeral service at
St Marys R.C Church, Jarrow on Wednesday 4 September at 11.45 followed by committal at South Shields Crematorium at 12.30.
By request family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to the Alzheimers Society,
a box will be available on the day.
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 29, 2019