|
|
|
NORCUP (Hebburn) Peacefully in hospital on
August 5th aged 85 years
Margaret (née Forbes).
Devoted wife of the late Russell
a loving mother of Margaret,
Russ and Denise,
a dear mother-in-law of Tom,
Dawn and Neil, a cherished
nana of Thomas, Victoria,Dean, Jessica and Georgia, also a loving great nana of Jack, Kacie, Harry, Olivia, Aimee and Alexander.
Will be sadly missed. Service to be held at South Shields Crematorium on Friday 23rd August at 12:30pm
afterwards all welcome to the Prince of Wales. All enquiries to the
Coop Funeralcare, Ellison Street, Hebburn, where floral tributes
may be sent, Tel: 483 6521.
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019