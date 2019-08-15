Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Hebburn
9 Ellison Street
Hebburn, Co. Durham NE31 1BP
0191 483 6521
Service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
12:30
South Shields Crematorium
Margaret Norcup Notice
NORCUP (Hebburn) Peacefully in hospital on
August 5th aged 85 years
Margaret (née Forbes).
Devoted wife of the late Russell
a loving mother of Margaret,
Russ and Denise,
a dear mother-in-law of Tom,
Dawn and Neil, a cherished
nana of Thomas, Victoria,Dean, Jessica and Georgia, also a loving great nana of Jack, Kacie, Harry, Olivia, Aimee and Alexander.
Will be sadly missed. Service to be held at South Shields Crematorium on Friday 23rd August at 12:30pm
afterwards all welcome to the Prince of Wales. All enquiries to the
Coop Funeralcare, Ellison Street, Hebburn, where floral tributes
may be sent, Tel: 483 6521.
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019
