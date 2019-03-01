Home

Tynedale Family Funeral Directors
70 Ellison Street
Jarrow, Tyne and Wear NE32 3HX
0191 489 0717
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
12:45
St Matthews R C Church
Jarrow
Interment
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
13:30
Jarrow Cemetery
McKivitt
Jarrow Suddenly on the
22nd February 2019,
aged 66 years, Kevin Thomas.
Beloved son of
Margaret (Rita, née Mullen)
and the late Joseph.
Much loved father, brother,
uncle and great uncle.
Will be greatly missed
by all who knew him.
Funeral service to be held
at St Matthews R C Church, Jarrow
on Friday 8th March 2019
at 12:45pm followed by interment
at Jarrow Cemetery at 1:30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu to
Down Syndrome North East.
Donations may be
received at the church.
Kevin will be resting at Palmer House, Ellison Street, Jarrow.
All enquiries to
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors
Tel 0191 4890717.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 1, 2019
