KEEFE Margaret Low Fell, formerly Hebburn.
Peacefully on 9th October, aged 88 years, Margaret (nee Dennis).
Dearly loved wife of John, dearest mother of Paula and Godfrey and of son-in-law Nik and much loved grandma of Alex, Charlotte, Kate, Aleisha, Rhiain and Amelia.
To be received into
St Peter's RC Church, Low Fell on Monday 4th November at 6pm, Requiem Mass to be held on Tuesday 5th November at 10am, cremation following at
Saltwell Crematorium.
All welcome afterwards at Gateshead Rugby Club,
Eastwood Gardens, Low Fell.
Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu may be made at the service for MENCAP.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019