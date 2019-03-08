|
GRAHAM Jarrow Peacefully in hospital, after a long illness, on 4th March, aged 94 years, Margaret (Peggy) (Nee Usher). Beloved wife of the late William. Loving mam of Paul and Lewis.
Dear mother-in-law of Christine. Treasured grandma of
Stephen and Scott.
Will always be sadly missed by Donna and Rebecca and also a devoted great grandma of
William and Harry.
Family and friends please
meet for Funeral Service at
St Peters Church, Jarrow on Monday 18th March at 11.45am followed by Interment
at Jarrow Cemetery at 12.30pm.
Family and friends all welcome back after the Service to The Lord Nelson.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019
