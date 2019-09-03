|
ELSTOB (South Shields, Whiteleas) Peacefully in S.T.D.H on
29th August 2019 aged 84 years, Margaret (nee Wastell).
An adored wife of the late
Thomas (Tommy).
Much loved mam of Paul and his partner Lorraine.
A dear nana of Donna and Hugh.
A great nana of Demi.
Family and friends please meet at South Shields Crematorium on Thursday 12th September at 11.15am.
Margaret will rest at the Co-op Funeralcare, South Shields where floral tributes may be sent.
Sadly missed by all the family.
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 3, 2019