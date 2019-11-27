Home

Notice Condolences

Margaret Duncan Notice
DUNCAN (South Shields) Peacefully at home with her loving family by her side on 19th November, aged 88 years young, Margaret, beloved wife of the late Alan, much loved mam of Alan, Catherine and her partner Derek, dearly loved nana of Steven, Brian, Colin and David, also a doting great nana.
A celebration of Margaret's life will take place at South Shields Crematorium on
Wednesday 4th December at 12:30pm.
All floral tributes may be sent to Peter Johnson Funerals,
Whiteleas Way.
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 27, 2019
