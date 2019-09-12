Home

CORSIE (Hebburn) Peacefully at home on
9th September, aged 87 years.
Margaret (née Owens), beloved
wife of the late Joseph (Joe).
Loving mam of Alan and Margaret,
a dear mother in law
of Marilyn and Peter.
Adored grandma of David,
Glen, Craig and Richard,
also a great grandma of
Amelia and Leah.
Family and friends please meet
at South Shields Crematorium
on Wednesday 18th September
at 2.00 pm. Family flowers only please, donations may be
collected after the service
for Macmillan Nurses.
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019
