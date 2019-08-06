Home

Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
09:45
South Shields Crematorium
Margaret Clark Notice
Clark Margaret
(née Peacock) Passed away peacefully on
2nd August, aged 85.
Wife of the late Ronnie,
mam to Janet, mother in law to Joe,
loved nana to Sara, Paul and Sean and their partners Jonny and Natalie, great nana to Connor, Taylor, Abi, Riley, Amelia and Archie.
Will never be forgotten.
Funeral Service at
South Shields Crematorium on
Friday 16th August at 9.45am.
No flowers as requested,
donations to the Air Ambulance.
Friends and family welcome to the Hedworth Hall afterwards.
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 6, 2019
