CASEY Margaret Jean The family of the late
Margaret Casey,
of Laygate,
who sadly passed away on
February 6th would like to
thank most sincerely Tynedale
Family Funeral Directors Ltd,
Mr Ian Campbell for
a lovely service.
Special thanks to
Newcastle Freemans Hospital
for all their appreciation and help.
Special thanks to
family and friends and
everyone who donated to
The British Heart Foundation.
Special thanks to
Auntie Mary and Auntie Jean.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 1, 2019
