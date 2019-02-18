Home

Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Ltd (South Shields)
Stanhope Road
South Shields, Co. Durham NE33 4TB
0191 455 0904
Service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:15
Maxwell Hall Church
Imeary Street
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:15
Crematorium
Notice Condolences

Margaret Casey Notice
CASEY Margaret Jean Suddenly on February 6th, aged 63 years.
Dearly beloved daughter of the late Fred and Joan, loving sister of Barbara, sister in law of Kevin, a loving aunty of Lee and Chloe, step aunty of Dannielle and Alex, loving great aunty.
Friends please meet for service
at Maxwell Hall Church, Imeary Street, 22nd February at 10.15am. Crematorium for 11.15am.
All welcome afterwards
at The Unionist Club.
Margaret will be resting
at Tynedale Funeral Ltd.
Our hearts are broken,
We never got to say goodbye,
But perhaps it's just as well,
For how do we say goodbye to a sister and aunty we love so well.
Rest in Peace x x
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 18, 2019
