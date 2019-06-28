|
Burnett Margaret (Peggy) Peacefully in hospital
on 18th June, aged 94 years.
Beloved wife of
the late Joeseph (Joe),
much loved mother of Ronald,
mother in law of Sheena,
grandmother of
Craig and Suzanne and
great-grandmother to five.
Funeral service to take place
on Friday 5th July in
South Shields Crematorium
at 11:15am.
Donations, if desired, to
The British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 4545700.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 28, 2019