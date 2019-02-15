|
BROWN Margaret
(Peggy) (nee Walsh -
late of Kirkstone Avenue)
Peacefully on 4th February 2019 at
Needham Court Care Home,
aged 91 years.
Beloved wife of
the late William (Billy),
mother to Margaret, Liz and Ann,
gran to Laura and Andrew,
sister to Michael, James,
Mary and the late John,
William and Theresa.
Family and friends please
meet for service at
St Mary's RC Church,
Glasgow Road, Primrose
on Monday 18th February at 11:45am
followed by interment
at Jarrow Cemetery.
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 15, 2019
