BARKER Jarrow Peacefully passed away after battling a long illness on
the 2nd August 2019, aged 73 years,
Margaret (née Abbott).
Beloved wife of the late John,
much loved mam of
John, Julie and Anita.
Adored nana of Anthony,
Jessica, John, Elle, Chloe,
Megan and the late Lloyd.
Much loved great nana of
Rye, Codie, Ronni, Sophie,
Harry and Reggie.
Mother in law to
Cristiano, Tracey and family.
Please meet for funeral service on
Wednesday 14th August 2019
at St Bede's RC Church at
1.45 pm followed by interment
at Jarrow Cemetery at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only,
donations welcome in aid of the
Great North Air Ambulance.
Donations may be
received at the Church.
Margaret will be resting at Palmer House, Ellison Street, Jarrow.
All enquiries to
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors,
tel 0191 4890717
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 7, 2019