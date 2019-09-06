Home

Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
13:15
South Shields Crematorium
Malcolm Tollett Notice
TOLLETT Jarrow Peacefully in hospital after an
illness on the 1st September
2019, aged 63 years, Malcolm.
A much loved husband of Ann,
a devoted dad of Garry.
Malcolm will be sadly missed by
all his loving family and friends.
Please meet at South Shields Crematorium on Friday 20th September 2019 at 1.15 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Macmillan Nurses, donations may be
received at the Crematorium.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors, tel 0191 4550904
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 6, 2019
