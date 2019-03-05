Home

Malcolm Thornton

Notice Condolences

Malcolm Thornton Notice
Thornton Hebburn
(formerly South Shields) Suddenly in hospital on the
27th February 2019 aged 71 years, Malcolm, a loving husband to
Lovaine and a doting dad to his girls. Also a doting Grandad.
Please meet for funeral service
at St Cuthberts Church Hebburn
on Monday 11th March at 1.15pm,
to be followed by cremation at
South Shields Crematorium at 2pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to RNLI.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 5, 2019
