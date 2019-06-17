Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare South Shields
Westoe House
South Shields, Co. Durham NE33 4LZ
01914 555 521
Resources
More Obituaries for Malcolm Burns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Malcolm Burns

Notice

Malcolm Burns Notice
Burns Malcolm The family of the late Malcolm Burns with to express their sincere thanks to all relatives and friends for the kindness and sympathy shown to them during their recent bereavement.
Also for the cards and donations to RNLI which totalled £803.05.
Thanks to Haematology (John and Lisa), doctors and staff on Ward 6, South Tyneside District Hospital.
Thanks to Allyson Hayter for a comforting service and to Gill Martin and the staff of Co-op Funeralcare in South Shields for funeral arrangements
Published in Shields Gazette on June 17, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.