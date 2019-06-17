|
|
|
Burns Malcolm The family of the late Malcolm Burns with to express their sincere thanks to all relatives and friends for the kindness and sympathy shown to them during their recent bereavement.
Also for the cards and donations to RNLI which totalled £803.05.
Thanks to Haematology (John and Lisa), doctors and staff on Ward 6, South Tyneside District Hospital.
Thanks to Allyson Hayter for a comforting service and to Gill Martin and the staff of Co-op Funeralcare in South Shields for funeral arrangements
Published in Shields Gazette on June 17, 2019
