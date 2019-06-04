Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare South Shields
Westoe House
South Shields, Co. Durham NE33 4LZ
01914 555 521
Burns Malcolm
(South Shields) Peacefully in hospital after
a long illness on 25th May 2019,
aged 73 years.
Beloved dad of Debra,
brother of Doreen, Linda,
Hilary, Trevor and Yvonne.
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 11th June at 2pm.
Family flowers only please, donations to the R.N.L.I.
A donations box will be
available at the crematorium.
All welcome back afterwards to the Beehive, Mile End Road.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, South Shields (0191) 4555521.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 4, 2019
