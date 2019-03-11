Home

Mark Wait Funeral Service (Montagu, Newcastle Upon Tyne)
19 Arlington Ave
Newcastle Upon Tyne, Northumberland NE3 4TS
0191 2856635
Service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
13:15
West Road Crematorium
Mabel Tooley Notice
TOOLEY Mabel
(nee Hymers)
(South Shields) Aged 103 years died in hospital on Wednesday 27th February 2019
with her family at her side.
Beloved wife of the late Jim,
much loved mam of Pat, dearly loved nanna of Michael and Natalie, Tracy and Neilson and great nanna of Ami, Andre and Tamara.
Finally at peace.
Please meet for service at the West Road Crematorium on
Friday 22nd March at 1:15pm. Flowers welcome, which
may be sent
c/o Mark Wait Funeral Service,
19 Arlington Avenue NE3 4TS
Tel: 0191 285 6635.
Donations if desired can be made at the service in aid of Sightsavers. After the service family and friends are welcome
to Horton Grange Hotel,
Ponteland, NE13 6BU.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 11, 2019
