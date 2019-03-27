Resources More Obituaries for Lucy Imrie Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lucy Imrie

Notice Imrie The immediate family of the late

Lucy would like to thank all relatives and friends for their kindness and support following the sad loss of their mother.

Thank you for all the cards of condolence and donations now sent to Alzheimer's and Macmillan.

Very special thanks to

Tracy Heron for the special way

she talked about Lucy.

Very special thanks to

Tracy Heron for the special way

she talked about Lucy.

Special thanks to Kevin and Colin and to Lynne from Co-op funeral services for their professionalism, help and kind support at this very sad time, and to Lisa Thom from Little Haven Hotel where we celebrated Lucy's life.