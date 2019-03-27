|
|
|
Imrie The immediate family of the late
Lucy would like to thank all relatives and friends for their kindness and support following the sad loss of their mother.
Thank you for all the cards of condolence and donations now sent to Alzheimer's and Macmillan.
Very special thanks to
Tracy Heron for the special way
she talked about Lucy.
Special thanks to Kevin and Colin and to Lynne from Co-op funeral services for their professionalism, help and kind support at this very sad time, and to Lisa Thom from Little Haven Hotel where we celebrated Lucy's life.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More