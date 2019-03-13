|
|
|
Imrie South Shields Peacefully in hospital on 2nd March, aged 99 years.
Lucy, beloved wife of the late
Stanley Eric M.B.E. Much loved mam of Pat, David, Barbara, Lynn, Michael, Derek, Peter, Douglas and all the families.
Friends please meet for
funeral service at
South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 20th March at 11.15am.
All welcome afterwards at
The Little Haven Hotel.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu to Alzheimer's.
A donations box will be available
at the crematorium.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019
