Mennie (South Shields) Peacefully at home with her loving
family by her side on 8th October,
aged 71 years, Louisa (née Pearce).
Beloved wife of the late John, much
loved mam of Gillian and Geoff, a
dear mother-in-law of Chris and
Sarah, adored nana of Daniel,
Shannon, Nathan and Callum.
Family and friends please meet
at South Shields Crematorium on
Thursday 17th October at 10:30am.
Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired to
Cancer Research UK.
