|
|
|
DUNLEAVY (Cleadon Village) Peacefully in hospital on
25th November, aged 89 years.
Louisa (née Robertson),
beloved wife of the late Danny,
much loved mam of Dan and Michael and their partners Marcia and Christine, loved gran of
Liana, Jessica and Sophie,
also great grandma of Milo.
Funeral service to take place at
All Saints Church, Cleadon on
Friday 13th December at 11:45am, prior to cremation at
South Shields Crematorium at 12:30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if so desired,
to Marie Curie.
Published in Shields Gazette on Dec. 6, 2019