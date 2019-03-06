|
|
|
BELL Louisa Joan Ewart Crescent
Peacefully in hospital on
February 25th 2019,
aged 95 years.
Much loved mam of Pat,
loving mother in law of Jim, treasured nana, great nana
and auntie.
To be received into Church
at 4.30pm on Wednesday
20th March, requiem mass on
Thursday 21st March at 10am at
St Mary's RC Church, Jarrow,
followed by cremation at
South Shields Crematorium
at 11.15am.
All welcome afterwards at
The Little Haven Hotel, NE33 1LH.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
Ward 20, S.T.D.H.
A donation box will be
provided after the services.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019
