Train Louis Fenwick 14th August 2016



Three lonely years without you Lou, the saddest I have known, I cherish every memory,

now I am on my own. They say that time's a healer, that simply isn't true. There's not a minute in any day when I don't think of you

and if I could have a special wish to make all my dreams come true,

I would wish my Lou with all my heart for yesterday and you.



Miss you so much Lou,

All my love,

Jackie

x x x



Our Dad, Dad in Law,

Grandad and Great Grandad,

We love and miss you so much everyday. In our hearts always.

Chris, Calum, Carlton, Cameron and their families

x x x x Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019