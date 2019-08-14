Home

Louis Train

Train Louis Fenwick 14th August 2016

Three lonely years without you Lou, the saddest I have known, I cherish every memory,
now I am on my own. They say that time's a healer, that simply isn't true. There's not a minute in any day when I don't think of you
and if I could have a special wish to make all my dreams come true,
I would wish my Lou with all my heart for yesterday and you.

Miss you so much Lou,
All my love,
Jackie
x x x

Our Dad, Dad in Law,
Grandad and Great Grandad,
We love and miss you so much everyday. In our hearts always.
Chris, Calum, Carlton, Cameron and their families
x x x x
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019
