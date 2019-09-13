Home

Collison South Shields Passed away suddenly after a short illness on the 10th September 2019, aged 88 years, Lorna.
A devoted wife of the late David,
and a dear mam of Susan
and her husband Dennis.
She will be sadly missed by
her loving grandchildren
and great grandchildren.
Please meet for service at
Harton Cemetery Chapel on Thursday 19th September 2019
at 9:45am followed by interment
at Boldon Cemetery at 10:30am.
Flowers welcome and donations may be received in lieu to
Helping Pets North East.
All enquiries to
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019
