Lizzie Langley

Lizzie Langley Notice
LANGLEY (West Boldon) The family of the late Lizzie Langley wish to express there sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kindness and sympathy shown to them during their recent bereavement,
also for the cards, floral tributes received and donations to
South Tyneside Hospital Ward 19.
Special thanks to the staff at
South Tyneside Hospital Ward 19, comfort call, palliative care and
Ian Hunter for a lovely service and
to all at Co-op Funeral Care Boldon.
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 22, 2019
